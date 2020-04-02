Nam Tae Hyun 'addresses' his cheating controversy on web radio, Jang Jae In calls it 'underhanded lies'

Back on April 1, band South Club appeared as guests on a web radio program, where Nam Tae Hyun addressed his cheating controversy from last year, while in a public relationship with singer Jang Jae In.

Nam Tae Hyun stated, "It was not cheating. It's true that I was the cause of a bad situation and it was my fault, but I started seeing another person after we broke up. I'm apologetic since they were hurt by my actions. After that experience, I learned how precious people are and am living like a Buddhist monk nowadays."

Some time afterward, the statement garnered attention online, reaching Jang Jae In. On April 2, the singer's latest Instagram post read, "I'm okay. I'm working on my music. But if I hear any more nonsense or any more references toward me, I will ask my company to take legal action."

Then, via her Instagram story, Jang Jae In continued calling out Nam Tae Hyun by writing, "Let's live righteously. Not becoming so entangled in the past that you fail to grasp the near future. Everyone tells me that I should let it go, I should just not get any more involved but should I truly hold back against such underhanded lies."

Back in June of 2019, singer Jang Jae In publicly exposed Nam Tae Hyun after being contacted by another woman, who claimed that Nam Tae Hyun was two-timing them. Jang Jae In was in a public relationship with Nam Tae Hyun at the time, but afterward, the two quickly broke up.

