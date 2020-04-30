Super Junior's Yesung x Suran are 'Still Standing' in live video teaser

Super Junior's Yesung and Suran have revealed their live video teaser for "Still Standing".
Yesung and Suran are collaborating for the upcoming 'SM Station' release, and the above clip teases a feel-good duet with the two singers singing under the rain.
"Still Standing" drops on May 1 KST. What do you think of the teaser?
