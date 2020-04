(G)I-DLE are having fun with their new single "Oh My God"!

On April 20 KST, Cube Entertainment revealed a special choreography video for the song. Referred to as the 'Heaven' version, each of the members is dressed as an angel, complete with feathery halos and wings and all-white fashion.





Meanwhile, the original "Oh My God" music video has recently exceeded over 73 million YouTube views.

Check out the 'Heaven' video above!