NU'EST's Minhyun is featured in the group's latest teasers for 'The Nocturne'.



In his teasers, Minhyun wakes up mid-flight, but he soon realizes that reality seems more like a dream. NU'EST's eighth mini album 'The Nocturne' drops on May 11 KST.



Check out Minhyun's 'The Nocturne' teaser video above and his teaser images below!



