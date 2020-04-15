Former KARA member Nicole has dropped a dance cover of ITZY's "Wannabe".
Nicole opened her personal YouTube channel 'Cole Time' last month, and she's now posted her first performance video! Joined by two dancers, she shows viewers that she still has the moves with her cover of ITZY's latest title track "Wannabe".
Watch Nicole's dance cover above and the original by ITZY below!
Nicole of KARA drops dance cover of ITZY's 'Wannabe'
