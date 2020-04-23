MAMAMOO's Solar strikes a pose in 'Spit it Out' MV

MAMAMOO's Solar has dropped the music video for her solo debut track "Spit it Out"!



In the MV, Solar strikes a pose in stunning, neon colors and dances in the middle of flames. "Spit it Out" is the MAMAMOO member's official solo debut single following her 'Solar Emotion' project series.



Watch Solar's "Spit it Out" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.