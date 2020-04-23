79

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

MAMAMOO's Solar strikes a pose in 'Spit it Out' MV

MAMAMOO's Solar has dropped the music video for her solo debut track "Spit it Out"!

In the MV, Solar strikes a pose in stunning, neon colors and dances in the middle of flames. "Spit it Out" is the MAMAMOO member's official solo debut single following her 'Solar Emotion' project series.

Watch Solar's "Spit it Out" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

Tirkam11 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

Wonderful release ! What i love the most is that it's still reminiscent of this Mamamoo's unique sound while staying true to her own style and power.

RyenLux222 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

Wooooo Solar's on fire!!!! 😍😍🤩🤩

