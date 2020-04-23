Kang Daniel x Zico go back to their roots in 'Refresh' MV

Kang Daniel and Zico have dropped their music video for "Refresh"!



In the MV, Kang Daniel and Block B's Zico navigate a futuristic yet traditional Korean setting in the sky. "Refresh" is the newest release from Starship Entertainment's 'Project for the Love of Korea' with Pepsi, and Zico himself wrote the song's lyrics about needing to refresh your life in a complicated world.



Watch Kang Daniel and Zico's "Refresh' MV above.


