Kang Daniel x Zico go back to their roots in 'Refresh' MV

Kang Daniel and Zico have dropped their music video for "Refresh"!

In the MV, Kang Daniel and Block B's Zico navigate a futuristic yet traditional Korean setting in the sky. "Refresh" is the newest release from Starship Entertainment's 'Project for the Love of Korea' with Pepsi, and Zico himself wrote the song's lyrics about needing to refresh your life in a complicated world. 

Watch Kang Daniel and Zico's "Refresh' MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. Zico
  2. Kang Daniel
  3. REFRESH
jungkook2020329 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

so cute, so talented

i'm stealing these two for myself kthxbai

8

Vicentia255 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

I love this song, Kang Daniel's vocal is amazing and zico's rap is great

#ZICOxKANGDANIEL_REFRESH

