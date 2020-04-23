Natty opens up about growing up and waiting in her 'NineTeen' debut intro film

Natty's wait is finally over, and she's now ready to show the world her own stage with her debut single, "NineTeen"!





In a quietly narrated, debut introduction film above, well-known audition program contestant Natty looks back on her younger days, fearlessly competing against older contestants on stage. She also looked back on how much time has passed since then, show she's changed after growing up, and why she decided to wait for a new opportunity.





Are you curious to find out how Natty's performance has changed? You can find out when she makes her long-awaited solo debut this May 7 at 6 PM KST!

