3

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Girl's Alert (GsA) announce disbandment after 3 years

AKP STAFF

On April 24, management label Roots Entertainment relayed unfortunate news to fans via Girl's Alert (GsA)'s official fan cafe. 

The label revealed,


"We would like to apologize. Due to various factors including the effects of the COVID19 situation, our company is suffering financially; we are no longer able to continue managing Girl's Alert. As a result, we have terminated our exclusive contracts with all of the Girl's Alert members. The decision was made in order to respect the members' wishes in the case that they want to continue their promotions individually, and we want to cheer on their new beginnings as much as we can. Please send your cheers and encouragements toward the Girl's Alert members."

Meanwhile, 5-member girl group Girl's Alert debuted back in 2017 with "Dreamgirls".

  1. misc.
6 2,817 Share 50% Upvoted

1

Vash_Outlaw1,092 pts 20 minutes ago 0
20 minutes ago

It's not really surprising that a small agency can't afford to maintain a Kpop group. What is surprising is all the tiny brand new startup agencies that continue to debut groups at this time.

Share

1

forgivemenot1535 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I feel this won't be the last of this type of situations, a lot of smaller agencies and groups are going to be wiped out this year.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Jimin
BTS Jimin surpassed 290M streams on Spotify!
22 hours ago   30   5,554

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND