Girl's Alert (GsA) announce disbandment after 3 years

On April 24, management label Roots Entertainment relayed unfortunate news to fans via Girl's Alert (GsA)'s official fan cafe.

The label revealed,





"We would like to apologize. Due to various factors including the effects of the COVID19 situation, our company is suffering financially; we are no longer able to continue managing Girl's Alert. As a result, we have terminated our exclusive contracts with all of the Girl's Alert members. The decision was made in order to respect the members' wishes in the case that they want to continue their promotions individually, and we want to cheer on their new beginnings as much as we can. Please send your cheers and encouragements toward the Girl's Alert members."

Meanwhile, 5-member girl group Girl's Alert debuted back in 2017 with "Dreamgirls".

