Super Junior go from quiet and awkward to make one another laugh party in 'SJ Returns 4: The Beginning' teaser

Super Junior's 'SJ Returns' is coming soon with season 4!

Before kicking off the official season this May 18, Super Junior have released a teaser titled 'SJ Returns 4: The Beginning' via 'V Live'. In the teaser, Super Junior members Leeteuk, Yesung, Shindong, Kyuhyun, Donghae, Eunhyuk, and Siwon get together for the first time in a while in one room, and quiet awkwardness ensues. However, as the members begin discussing the "direction" of 'SJ Returns' season 4, they quickly begin a contest to see who can make the other members laugh the most!

'SJ Returns' season 4 is set to premiere this May 18 and air every Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 12 PM KST via 'V Live'. 'Fanship' members will have access to episodes 2 weeks prior to the regular premiere, beginning May 2.

Are you ready for the return of variety-idols Super Junior in 'SJ Returns 4'?