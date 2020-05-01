14

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Super Junior go from quiet and awkward to make one another laugh party in 'SJ Returns 4: The Beginning' teaser

AKP STAFF

Super Junior's 'SJ Returns' is coming soon with season 4!

Before kicking off the official season this May 18, Super Junior have released a teaser titled 'SJ Returns 4: The Beginning' via 'V Live'. In the teaser, Super Junior members Leeteuk, Yesung, Shindong, Kyuhyun, Donghae, Eunhyuk, and Siwon get together for the first time in a while in one room, and quiet awkwardness ensues. However, as the members begin discussing the "direction" of 'SJ Returns' season 4, they quickly begin a contest to see who can make the other members laugh the most!

'SJ Returns' season 4 is set to premiere this May 18 and air every Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 12 PM KST via 'V Live'. 'Fanship' members will have access to episodes 2 weeks prior to the regular premiere, beginning May 2. 

Are you ready for the return of variety-idols Super Junior in 'SJ Returns 4'?

  1. Super Junior
  2. Leeteuk
  3. Shindong
  4. Siwon
  5. Eunhyuk
  6. Kyuhyun
  7. Yesung
  8. Donghae
3 2,185 Share 82% Upvoted

1

petalelf92924 pts 58 minutes ago 0
58 minutes ago

can’t wait the watch them!

Share

-2

diadems-1,926 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

How cringy is it to stan middle aged men doing aegyo for money? IDGI.

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND