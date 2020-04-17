MAMAMOO's Whee In drops special performance video to 'Be Like Me'

MAMAMOO's Whee In has dropped a special performance video to "Be Like Me".



In the performance video above, Whee In is joined by a dance crew as they perform choreography to American rapper Lil Pump's 2019 track "Be Like Me". The video is the latest in the MAMAMOO member's special dance clips after her previous choreography video for Kiana Lede's "Title" last year.



Whee In is also celebrating her 25th birthday today on April 17, and it looks like she wanted to give a gift to her fans.



Take a look at Whee In's special performance video above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

