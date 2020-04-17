Kim Dong Han's label updates fans after idol undergoes tonsil removal surgery

On April 17, singer Kim Dong Han's label OUI Entertainment released the following statement for fans:





"Hello, this is OUI Entertainment. We notify you regarding Kim Dong Han's current health conditions.



After expressing discomfort in his tonsil area recently, Kim Dong Han visited a hospital and received medical treatment. However, despite receiving consistent treatment for his discomfort, the symptoms persisted until after a discussion with the doctor, it was decided that Kim Dong Han would undergo tonsil removal surgery back on April 10.



After undergoing the tonsil removal procedure, a recovery period of approximately 3-4 weeks is required; as a result, Kim Dong Han is currently resting and we are also doing our best to ensure his speedy recovery. We would also like to apologize to fans for not notifying you of such events sooner, as we were worried of concerning many people with even more unfortunate news in the midst of the COVID19 pandemic.



We will continue to do our best to make sure that Kim Dong Han recovers his health as soon as possible. Thank you."





Get well soon, Kim Dong Han!