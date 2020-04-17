Joo Ji Hoon in talks to play lead in new drama 'Mount Jiri' opposite Jun Ji Hyun

Joo Ji Hoon is in talks to play the lead in the upcoming drama 'Mount Jiri' opposite Jun Ji Hyun.



On April 17, media outlets reported Joo Ji Hoon had been cast in the new series, but his label KeyEast clarified nothing has been confirmed, stating, "Joo Ji Hoon has previously scheduled activities, so it doesn't seem possible for him to film this year. Because of this, the production team just checked Joo Ji Hoon's schedule for now."



'Mount Jiri' will revolve around the story of National Park rangers who protect Mount Jiri. The drama is written by Kim Eun Hee, who's known for hit dramas like 'Sign', 'Ghost', 'Three Days', 'Signal', and 'Kingdom'. It's expected to air in 2021.



In related news, Park Seo Joon was previously reported to be in talks to play the lead.