Lovelyz' Seo Ji Soo reveals she was inspired by BTS' SUGA in 'bnt International' interview

Lovelyz' Seo Ji Soo revealed she was inspired by BTS' SUGA in her interview with 'bnt International'.



Seo Ji Soo featured in a pictorial for the latest issue of 'bnt International', and she opened up about her inspiration and position in the girl group Lovelyz. On her role as the main dancer, she expressed, "To be honest, I was wrongly described as the main dancer," explaining that she was probably mixed up with her fellow member Jung Ye In. She then joked, "Of course, I'm in charge of the visuals. I think that's a strong point I have."



As for her thoughts on being a role model, the Lovelyz member revealed she was inspired by something BTS' SUGA said, sharing, "He once said, 'Rather than a second generation of someone else coming out, I think it's a much more awesome picture to have a different, unique artist appear.' I'd like to be someone who takes a new path."



Take a look at Seo Ji Soo's pictorial video above and her photos for the magazine below!