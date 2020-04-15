31

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

LOONA's JinSoul sings tender ballad 'Time Turns One Wheel' for 'Welcome' OST

LOONA's JinSoul is the voice behind "Time Turns One Wheel" for the 'Welcome' OST.

"Time Turns One Wheel" is a tender, sweet ballad about how your feelings for someone stay firm despite the passage of time, and the song represents Hong Jo's (played by L) heart for Kim Sol Ah (Shin Ye Eun). The music video above features JinSoul in the studio as well as touching scenes of Hong Jo and Kim Sol Ah's slowly growing relationship.

Watch the MV for JinSoul's "Time Turns One Wheel" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below! Have you been watching 'Welcome'?

vxntage232 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

loona is such a talented group and their discography is great as well... people often overlook vocalists from smaller groups but loonas vocal line is top notch and deserves a lot more recognition! so glad jinsoul had the opportunity to showcase her voice here

2

9AF1,410 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Wonderful song! Beautifully sung! ^^

