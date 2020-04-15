LOONA's JinSoul sings tender ballad 'Time Turns One Wheel' for 'Welcome' OST

LOONA's JinSoul is the voice behind "Time Turns One Wheel" for the 'Welcome' OST.



"Time Turns One Wheel" is a tender, sweet ballad about how your feelings for someone stay firm despite the passage of time, and the song represents Hong Jo's (played by L) heart for Kim Sol Ah (Shin Ye Eun). The music video above features JinSoul in the studio as well as touching scenes of Hong Jo and Kim Sol Ah's slowly growing relationship.



Watch the MV for JinSoul's "Time Turns One Wheel" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below! Have you been watching 'Welcome'?