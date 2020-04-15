A.C.E's Jun, Donghun & Chan serenade their 'First Love' in MV for Hong Chang Woo's project album

A.C.E's Jun, Donghun, and Chan have released the music video for their sweet serenade "First Love".



"First Love" is the first release from Hong Chang Woo's project album 'First Story - First Love', and it's about the heart-fluttering and heartbreaking memories of your first ever love. The MV features the three A.C.E members as they serenade the camera.



Listen to "First Love" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!



