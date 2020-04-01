16

Actor Yoo Seung Ho to drop out of movie 'Firefighter' due to schedule issues

AKP STAFF

Actor Yoo Seung Ho has dropped out of the movie 'Firefighter' due to scheduling issues.

On April 1, Yoo Seung Ho's reps announced, "He decided to drop out of the movie because the filming was delayed due to the coronavirus. The decision was made after thoughtful discussion with the production team." 

'Firefighter' will be directed by Kwak Kyung Taek, who was also behind 'Friends', 'The Classified File', 'RV: Resurrected Victims', and 'The Battle of Jangsari'. The upcoming movie was set to start filming on April 16, but it's now been delayed.

Stay tuned for updates on Yoo Seung Ho and 'Firefighter'.

