Girl's Day's Hyeri reveals her talented foot on 'Amazing Saturday'

AKP STAFF

Girl's Day's Hyeri revealed her talented foot on 'Amazing Saturday'.

On the April 11th episode, the cast and hosts of 'Amazing Saturday' were challenged by MC Boom to reveal their hidden talents. Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon shared an unexpected talent with her hands and Shin Dong Yup tried mimicking a crow, but what really surprised everyone was Hyeri's talented foot. Somehow, Hyeri was able to power pinch Shin Dong Yup's arm to the point of extreme pain, leaving a bright red mark.

Check out Hyeri's talented foot above!

