TOO announce their official fandom name!

TOO have announced their official fandom name!

On April 11, TOO made the announcement on Twitter, stating, "Our fandom name is finally out!!! TOOGETHER, let's gather." 

TOO recently made their debut with "Magnolia" after the 10 members went through the 2019 Mnet survival show 'World Klass'. The group will also be featuring on the upcoming Mnet competition show 'Road to Kingdom', which premieres on April 30. 

What do you think of TOO's fandom name?

