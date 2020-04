EXID's Hani stunned fans once again with her model aura!

On April 10, Hani uploaded a series of videos and a photo from her latest photoshoot set via her personal Instagram, writing, "I'm not sleeping!"





Hani can be seen effortlessly rocking denims while posing in various, artistic ways. Netizens commented, "She's so pretty", "Her daily life is a photoshoot", "This is really lovely", and more!

Are you following Hani on Instagram?