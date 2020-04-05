TVXQ's Changmin is a sexy power vocal in 2nd MV teaser for solo debut song 'Chocolate'

TVXQ's Changmin is getting closer to his solo debut!

On April 5 KST, SM Entertainment unveiled the second music video teaser for his upcoming single "Chocolate," the title track on his solo debut mini album of the same name.

In the video, Changmin belts a preview of the song's hook while putting on a dynamic dance performance, accompanied by a number of back-up dancers whose all-black outfits make his bleached look for the concept all the more stand out.

Meanwhile, Changmin's debut mini album 'Chocolate' is set for release on April 6.

Check out the teaser above!