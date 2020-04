ASTRO is preparing to drop teasers for their latest comeback!

On April 20 KST, the Fantagio Music group unveiled the teaser schedule for their 7th mini album 'Gateway.' According to the schedule, the teasers begin on April 21 with a title poster and will continue until the release date. They will also be holding a VLIVE comeback event to celebrate the new album with fans.

Meanwhile, 'Gateway' is set for release on May 4.

Check out the teaser schedule below!