KARD have dropped their choreography music video for "Go Baby"!
In the MV above, the KARD members hit a basketball court to go over their moves. "Go Baby" is a track from the group's fourth mini album 'Red Moon', which featured "Red Moon" as the title song.
Watch KARD's "Go Baby" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
KARD hit the court in 'Go Baby' choreography MV
