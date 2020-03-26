29

9

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

KARD hit the court in 'Go Baby' choreography MV

AKP STAFF

KARD have dropped their choreography music video for "Go Baby"!

In the MV above, the KARD members hit a basketball court to go over their moves. "Go Baby" is a track from the group's fourth mini album 'Red Moon', which featured "Red Moon" as the title song.

Watch KARD's "Go Baby" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. KARD
  2. GO BABY
2 2,167 Share 76% Upvoted
V
Netizens praise BTS V's incredible visuals
17 hours ago   111   29,779

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND