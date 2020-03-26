Hwanhee writes official apology for DUI incident, explains himself to fans

Hwanhee wrote an official apology for his DUI controversy and explained himself to his fans.



On March 26, Hwanhee (38) took to his fan cafe to write, "Hello, this is Hwanhee. I sincerely apologize for causing trouble to the many people who care for and love me."



He also explained the circumstances behind his DUI, stating, "I've recently been sued by an acquaintance I was working with, and I've had a hard time getting a good night's sleep. In the midst of that mental and physical strain, I took advice from an acquaintance I trusted and went to a grab a meal on March 20. We were done at around 9PM, and I slept at my acquaintance's home and left around 5AM the next day on the 21st."



Hwanhee continued, "The reason for leaving in the morning is that I had to go to my mother's house. I always visit my mother, who's alone at home, in Yongin every weekend. I always visit early, so I wanted to hurry on this day as well. I thought I wouldn't be hungover because I drank the previous day and asked to sleep early. My actions were very foolish, and I'm not sincerely repentant. I bow my head to all the fans and people who've watched over me."



As previously reported, the Fly to the Sky member was found to have been driving with a blood alcohol concentration level of 0.06% in the Bojeong neighborhood of Giheung, Yongin. He caused a minor accident while driving around 6AM on March 21 KST, but but no injuries were reported. Police booked Hwanhee without detention, and it's likely his driver's license will be suspended. It was later found that the other party was at fault for the actual accident.