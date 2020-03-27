TWICE's Tzuyu reveals making of 1st photo book 'Yes, I am Tzuyu'

TWICE's Tzuyu revealed the making of her first photo book 'Yes, I am Tzuyu'!
Tzuyu's first ever photo book 'Yes, I am Tzuyu' is releasing on April 27 KST, but before then, the TWICE member is giving fans a sneak peek of her photo shoots. She takes on concepts from chic, lovely, and cute to feminine and girl-next-door.
'Yes, I am Tzuyu' will include a 254-page photo book and an 8-page accordion postcard set. Those who pre-order will also receive a 2-page photo card and a special ticket.
Check out the making of Tzuyu's photo book above!
