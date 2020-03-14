Song Ji Hyo reveals her surprising drinking habit on 'Knowing Brothers'

Song Ji Hyo revealed her surprising drinking habit on 'Knowing Brothers'.



During her Q&A segment on March 14, Song Ji Hyo asked the 'Knowing Brothers' to guess her bad drinking habit, and Seo Jang Hoon guessed, "When you get drunk, your feet get really stuffy and uncomfortable." The actress then responded, "Yes, correct answer," surprising everyone.



She explained, "I took off my socks and put them in the pocket of the lighting director. What happened was a drinking habit that I wasn't even aware of. My feet got really uncomfortable, so I wanted to put them into my own pocket. It turns out I had put them into the pocket of the director beside me."



Song Ji Hyo continued that she had called her fellow cast members to ask if they had her socks, but she found out the lighting director had them when he handed her a freshly-laundered pair of socks the next day.