VERIVERY's Dongheon's selfie sparks debate online

A popular online community post about VERIVERY's Dongheon's selfie has gained attention and sparked netizen discussion.



On March 14, the original poster wrote: "Is it okay to smoke in the dance practice room with a minor present? And it's not even a vape." The post is titled, "I have never seen a currently active idol taking a selfie with a cigarette in his hand."





Some netizens are defending him saying he is of legal age and smoking is his personal preference, while others are saying smoking indoor is illegal and should not be tolerated. Some comments include: "He is 26 (in Korean age) and nobody knows if he really smoked indoor or was just holding it. Stop reading into it.", "Well, he took down that selfie soon afterward. Why are you dragging him for a simple mistake? Also, he is a grown man. Who cares if he smokes.", "Who is this guy? Can someone drop his name and which group he belongs to? He is my type." , "It's not about his age or his profession. It's the fact that he smoked indoor, which is illegal.", "Wow, if this was a female idol, people wouldn't have been this lenient. Double standards much?"





What do you think?