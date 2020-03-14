Song Ji Hyo reveals how Heechul responded when she congratulated him on dating TWICE's Momo

Song Ji Hyo revealed how Heechul responded when she congratulated him after hearing he's dating TWICE's Momo.



Super Junior's Heechul and Momo confirmed their relationship on the first day of 2020, and Song Ji Hyo opened up about hearing the news on the March 14th episode of 'Knowing Brothers'. Kang Ho Dong asked the actress, "There was good news recently. Did you two contact each other? Saying congratulations?"



Song Ji Hyo revealed, "I sent a text message congratulating him. I sent a text, and he replied, 'Thank you, noona.' What he said after that left an impression on me. He said, 'Momo's a really decent person.'"



Heechul denied saying anything like that, and Song Ji Hyo pressed, "There it is. My phone."