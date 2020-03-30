Ong Seong Wu puts on sleek performance in dance practice video for new song 'Gravity'

Ong Seong Wu has a special treat for fans of his latest single "Gravity"!

On March 30 KST, his agency Fantagio Music unveiled the dance practice video for the song through his official YouTube channel. In the clip, the idol is joined by back-up dancers in the agency practice room. The blocking of the choreography is balanced comically by the presence of both versions of his new album, which mark the center of the stage.

Meanwhile, "Gravity" is the title track on his new album 'Layers,' which was released on March 26.





Check out the full video above!