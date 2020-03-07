LU4US's Haewon announces departure from the group and the idol industry

On March 3, LU4US's (formerly known as L.A.U/LU:KAS) rapper Haewon released a video on his YouTube channel announcing his departure from the group, as well as the idol industry.

Haewon debuted in 3 Cheongsa when he was 19 years old, and was also active as a member of 5-member group X-5. This year marks his 11th year as an idol and in this video, Haewon documented his last live performance held in Tokyo and shared his sentiments throughout his career as an idol.

"I have learned a lot about life that has changed me. I am already 30 years old now. I used to think my twenties would be eternal. I want to open a new chapter of my life now. Even though what I have chosen is a pity, but I will not regret."

We wish Haewon all the best in his future endeavors.