WINNER reveal tracklist for 3rd full album 'Remember' with members' solo songs, special tracks, & more

WINNER have released a tracklist poster for their upcoming 3rd full album, 'Remember'!

The album contains a whopping 12-tracks total, including the group's pre-release "Hold" and title song "Remember", as well as solo songs by Kim Jin Woo and Lee Seung Hoon, who will be bidding fans goodbye for a short while soon with their mandatory military enlistments coming up.

Fans can also look forward to members Kang Seung Yoon, Song Min Ho, and Lee Seung Hoon participating in nearly every single track on the album whether by composing, arranging, or writing the lyrics. Finally, WINNER's 4-special tracks meant for their fans on the upcoming album include 4-member versions of "Empty", "Don't Flirt", "Color Ring", and "Different".

Can't wait for the full release of WINNER's 'Remember', just one more week away on April 9 at 6 PM KST!