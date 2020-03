ITZY has revealed a short instrumental teaser film for all of their upcoming album tracks.

On March 2 KST, the JYP girl group dropped seven short clips that each contain snippets of the new song's instrumentals. As seen previously, the album consists of seven diverse tracks arranged by an interesting range of producers.

Judging by these teasers, which track might be your favorite so far?

Stay tuned for the full drop of ITZY's album 'IT'z ME' on March 9!