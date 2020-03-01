ITZY unveils 'IT'z ME' tracklist including seven new songs and diverse production credits

ITZY has revealed the tracklist for their latest album 'IT'z ME'!

The tracklist was unveiled through their official social media channels at midnight on March 2 KST. According to the tracklist, the album will begin with the group's highly anticipated title track "Wannabe" and will continue onto six other new songs.

The tracklist teaser also reveals the songwriting credits for the album, including two tracks written by rapper Penomeco and a track composed by American pop singer/songwriter Lola Blanc, who previously worked on the Japanese single "Hot Sauce" for TVXQ.

Meanwhile, 'IT'z ME' is set for release on March 9.