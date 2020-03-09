BTS V's self-produced song for 'Itaewon Class' OST to be released this week

BTS's V has self-produced an OST song for JTBC drama 'Itaewon Class.'



The song, entitled "Sweet Night," will be available through online music sites on March 13 at 6 PM KST. "Sweet Night" is being described as an indie pop track with an acoustic feel.



Actor Park Seo Joon, whom stars in 'Itaewon Class,' is famously known as one of V's best friends, which is why he chose to contribute.



Previously, V also produced the songs "4 O'Clock," "Winter Bear," and "Scenery."



Stay tuned for the song's release later this week!