7

1

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

Golden Child's Joochan covers SHINee Jonghyun's 'End of a Day'

AKP STAFF

Golden Child's Joochan has released a cover of "End of a Day" by late SHINee member Jonghyun.

For Woollim Entertainment's 'The Live', Joochan stands behind a mic stand to perform the touching ballad. "End of a Day", released in 2015, was produced by Jonghyun himself, and it's about wanting to comfort someone after the end of a long day.

Watch Joochan's "End of a Day" cover above, and listen to Jonghyun's original below. 

  1. Golden Child
  2. JOO CHAN
2 529 Share 88% Upvoted

0

vanessa-expedita243 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

This song is beautiful and I really like it, the cover was great.

Share

0

NethShawol43 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

Sadly I still can’t listen to this song without crying but thank you.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

RM (Rap Monster)
BTS's RM rides a bicycle to work
14 hours ago   60   40,792
UNVS
UNVS drop 'Timeless' performance MV
2 hours ago   0   421
RM (Rap Monster)
BTS's RM rides a bicycle to work
14 hours ago   60   40,792
ITZY
ITZY open up their official TikTok account!
11 hours ago   3   2,798
Cherry Bullet, Yerin, Yuqi, IZ*ONE, Go Won, Binnie, YooA, Yeri, Rocket Punch
Female idols rock cute dresses under ~$85 USD
6 hours ago   2   8,313

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND