Golden Child's Joochan covers SHINee Jonghyun's 'End of a Day'

Golden Child's Joochan has released a cover of "End of a Day" by late SHINee member Jonghyun.



For Woollim Entertainment's 'The Live', Joochan stands behind a mic stand to perform the touching ballad. "End of a Day", released in 2015, was produced by Jonghyun himself, and it's about wanting to comfort someone after the end of a long day.



Watch Joochan's "End of a Day" cover above, and listen to Jonghyun's original below.

