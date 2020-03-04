Korean online ticketing site Interpark recently released rankings for K-Pop concerts with the most ticket sales in 2019.

Ticket sales in the concert industry totaled 247.4 billion won (approximately $208.9 million), which was a 10.7% increase from 2018. Check out the highest selling concerts in Korea in 2019 below!

1. BTS – LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF





2. Park Hyoshin – 2019 LOVERS





3. PSY – Summer Swag in Seoul





4. BTS – 5TH MUSTER [MAGIC SHOP] in Busan





5. PSY – All Night Stand 2019





6. NU’EST – SEGNO in Seoul





7. BTS – 5TH MUSTER [MAGIC SHOP] in Seoul





8. PSY – Summer Swag in Daegu





9. NU’EST – LOVE PAGE Fanmeeting in Seoul





10. PSY – Summer Swag in Busan



