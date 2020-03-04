24

Posted by hannahleex

Highest selling concerts in Korea in 2019

Korean online ticketing site Interpark recently released rankings for K-Pop concerts with the most ticket sales in 2019. 

Ticket sales in the concert industry totaled 247.4 billion won (approximately $208.9 million), which was a 10.7% increase from 2018. Check out the highest selling concerts in Korea in 2019 below!

1. BTS – LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF


2. Park Hyoshin – 2019 LOVERS


3. PSY – Summer Swag in Seoul


4. BTS – 5TH MUSTER [MAGIC SHOP] in Busan


5. PSY – All Night Stand 2019


6. NU’EST – SEGNO in Seoul


7. BTS – 5TH MUSTER [MAGIC SHOP] in Seoul


8. PSY – Summer Swag in Daegu


9. NU’EST – LOVE PAGE Fanmeeting in Seoul


10. PSY – Summer Swag in Busan


  1. BTS
  2. NU'EST
  3. Park Hyo Shin
  4. Psy
zicozelo133 pts 35 minutes ago 0
35 minutes ago

Wow NU’EST!!!!!

Lenoyuzu76 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

omg !!!Park hyo shin yes!!!

