Korean online ticketing site Interpark recently released rankings for K-Pop concerts with the most ticket sales in 2019.
Ticket sales in the concert industry totaled 247.4 billion won (approximately $208.9 million), which was a 10.7% increase from 2018. Check out the highest selling concerts in Korea in 2019 below!
1. BTS – LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF
2. Park Hyoshin – 2019 LOVERS
3. PSY – Summer Swag in Seoul
4. BTS – 5TH MUSTER [MAGIC SHOP] in Busan
5. PSY – All Night Stand 2019
6. NU’EST – SEGNO in Seoul
7. BTS – 5TH MUSTER [MAGIC SHOP] in Seoul
8. PSY – Summer Swag in Daegu
9. NU’EST – LOVE PAGE Fanmeeting in Seoul
10. PSY – Summer Swag in Busan
