BTS reacted to their "Black Swan" music video.
For their latest 'Bangtan Bomb' episode, the boys of BTS gathered to watch their latest MV. "Black Swan" was promoted alongside the group's title track "ON" from their latest album 'Map of the Soul: 7'.
Watch BTS's reaction to their own "Black Swan" MV above, and make sure to turn on the English captions!
7
12
Posted by38 minutes ago
BTS react to their 'Black Swan' MV
BTS reacted to their "Black Swan" music video.
2 641 Share 37% Upvoted
Log in to comment