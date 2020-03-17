7

Posted by germainej

BTS react to their 'Black Swan' MV

BTS reacted to their "Black Swan" music video.

For their latest 'Bangtan Bomb' episode, the boys of BTS gathered to watch their latest MV. "Black Swan" was promoted alongside the group's title track "ON" from their latest album 'Map of the Soul: 7'.

Watch BTS's reaction to their own "Black Swan" MV above, and make sure to turn on the English captions!



jhopes-shadow3,117 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

Why the hell would someone downvote an article about a group reacting to their own MV?

Kirsty_Louise9,939 pts 21 minutes ago 0
21 minutes ago

Lol at the downvotes. Are people that petty that they just downvote anything BTS related I...🤦‍♀️

BTS
