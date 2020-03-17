5

BTOB reveal what BTOB means to them in special 8th anniversary video

BTOB revealed what BTOB means to them in a special 8th anniversary video.

In the video above, each of the members share what BTOB means to them, and some of their answers are so sweet, fans might find themselves a little teary. Eunkwang describes BTOB as a "heaven-granted gift," Minhyuk says BTOB is like his "home," Changsub describes the group as "beansprouts in a beansprout soup," Hyunsik says they're "brothers," Peniel says they're his "family," Ilhoon describes them as "coffee," and Sungjae says BTOB is like "material." 

Watch BTOB's special 8th anniversary video above, and make sure to turn on the English captions to find out what each of the members have to say!

btob oppa deul

😭😭😭😭😭

