Actor Sung Hoon asks moviegoers to watch 'Are You in Love' with masks and gloves

Actor Sung Hoon asked moviegoers to watch 'Are You in Love' with masks and gloves on.



At the March 17th press conference for the upcoming movie, Sung Hoon talked about releasing the movie in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus emergency. The actor expressed, "It's not a heavy and serious movie. It's movie that you can watch warmly."



He continued, "it's so hard all over the world. No matter how hard it is, you have to live life and breathe. Even if you come to the theater, wearing gloves and masks will help ease your worries. I think it's a movie that can give you light emotion and laughter, not a heavy feeling."



His co-star Kim So Eun also commented, "It's a bright and light movie. It's not uncomfortable for the whole family to see. You'll get a little fun too. Please wear masks and gloves, and I hope you'll enjoy it."



'Are You in Love' tells the story of a part-time employee at a cafe named So Jung (played by Kim So Eun) who runs into a magical book that brings her romance with Seung Jae (Sung Hoon). It premieres on March 25 KST.