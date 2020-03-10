10

JBJ95 Takada Kenta's mother passes away after long illness

JBJ95 Takada Kenta's mother has passed away after a long illness.

On March 10, Star Road Entertainment announced the idol star had suffered the loss of his mother, stating, "Takada Kenta's mother passed on the 9th after a long illness." The JBJ95 member departed for Japan last Friday, and he's currently grieving with his family, who'll be holding a private funeral. 

The label concluded, "We hope she rests in peace, and we ask that you give Takada Kenta warm words of comfort."

i'm so sorry kenta. all of my love and prayers are going in your direction <3

2019 was bad and everyone is looking forward to 2020. Then the nightmare continues.

While people dying from illness or health issue is just part of daily life still the industry is looking really sad atm.

