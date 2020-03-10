JBJ95 Takada Kenta's mother passes away after long illness

JBJ95 Takada Kenta's mother has passed away after a long illness.



On March 10, Star Road Entertainment announced the idol star had suffered the loss of his mother, stating, "Takada Kenta's mother passed on the 9th after a long illness." The JBJ95 member departed for Japan last Friday, and he's currently grieving with his family, who'll be holding a private funeral.



The label concluded, "We hope she rests in peace, and we ask that you give Takada Kenta warm words of comfort."