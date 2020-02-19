'World Klass'-born survival boy group TOO announces debut date with a logo introduction film

The winning debut team of Mnet's most recently ended idol survival program 'World Klass' has finally announced their debut date - March 18.

Set to debut under n.CH Entertainment, 'World Klass'-born survival boy group TOO (Ten Oriented Orchestra) consists of 10-members including Chihoon, Donggeon, Chan, Jisu, Minsu, Jaeyoon, J.You, Kyungho, Jerome, and Woonggi. Upon their debut next month, TOO will be aiming for the title of the "next generation global idol group", targeting fans not only in Korea, but worldwide.





Check out TOO's logo introduction film above while you wait for more information on their debut.

