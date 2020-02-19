Rookie boy group MCND rocks white school uniforms in first set of individual debut concept photos

TOP Media's new 5-member rookie boy group MCND has dropped their first set of individual concept photos for their 1st album, 'Into the Ice Age'!

In their individual debut concept photos, the MCND members rock a trendy and stylish school uniform look in crisp whites, standing against a graffitied wall for a contrasting effect, mirroring neat cleanliness against a messy and rebellious backdrop.

You can check out all 5 MCND members including Huijun, Castle J, BIC, Minjae, and Win in their first debut concept images below, while you wait for the group's full debut this February 27.