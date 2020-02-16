39

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Weki Meki previews sparkling comeback with 2nd MV teaser for 'Dazzle Dazzle'

Weki Meki is gearing up for their first activities of 2020!

On February 16 KST, Fantagio Music unveiled a second music video teaser for the group's upcoming single "Dazzle Dazzle." In the clip, member Kim Do Yeon is seen holding up a large, sparkling diamond as a quirky horn instrumental plays in the background. The video ends with a preview of the single's hook and the members dancing some of the point choreography.

Meanwhile, the "Dazzle Dazzle" single album is set for release on February 20.

Check out the full teaser above!

thealigirl83,263 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

I can’t wait to hear what the chorus sounds like

alwayshonest253 pts 2 days ago 0
2 days ago

This looks good! But I hope they maintain their youthful fresh concept they had, it was so unique!

