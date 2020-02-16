Weki Meki previews sparkling comeback with 2nd MV teaser for 'Dazzle Dazzle'

Weki Meki is gearing up for their first activities of 2020!

On February 16 KST, Fantagio Music unveiled a second music video teaser for the group's upcoming single "Dazzle Dazzle." In the clip, member Kim Do Yeon is seen holding up a large, sparkling diamond as a quirky horn instrumental plays in the background. The video ends with a preview of the single's hook and the members dancing some of the point choreography.

Meanwhile, the "Dazzle Dazzle" single album is set for release on February 20.

Check out the full teaser above!