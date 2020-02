ONF is gearing up to release a new music video!

On February 16 KST, the group's agency WM Entertainment unveiled a teaser clip for their upcoming music video for "Message." In the clip, the boys are featured in moving Polaroid photos, posing for the camera in rooms saturated in off-whites and golds.

Meanwhile, fans can check out the full music video for "Message" when it is released on February 17 at 6 PM.