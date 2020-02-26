VICTON's Heochan flashes in and out in 'Continuous' moving poster & image

VICTON's Heochan is the latest member featured in the group's 'Continuous' moving poster and teaser image.



In the moving poster teaser video above, Heochan flashes in and out under purple lights, continuing the dark, mysterious concept of their sixth mini album. VICTON's new mini album 'Continuous' and title track "Howling" drop on March 9 KST.



Check out Heochan's moving poster above and his teaser image below.

