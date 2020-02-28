tvN's 'Great Escape' season 3 gears up for its premiere this weekend with a dramatic preview

tvN's 'Great Escape' season 3 finally premieres this weekend!

In season 3's latest preview for episode 1 above, the rag-tag cast is back including Kang Ho Dong, Kim Jong Min, Yoo Byung Jae, Kim Dong Hyun, Super Junior's Shindong, and Block B's P.O, each member back in their respective roles and ready make big, bold escapes!

Also according to the preview, season 3's storylines will be directly connected to storylines seen in seasons 1 and 2, expanding the 'Great Escape' universe toward even more possibilities.

Will you be tuning in to tvN's 'Great Escape' season 3 for its big premiere, this March 1 at 10:40 PM KST?