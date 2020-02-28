'Music Bank in Dubai' cancelled + tvN's 'Cheap Tour' to halt filming and take a break from airing

On February 28, KBS confirmed that due to the ongoing, rapid spread of the Coronavirus (COVID19) within South Korea, the upcoming live show 'Music Bank World Tour in Dubai' expected to take place on March 21 has been cancelled.

Artists such as EXO's Baekhyun, Seventeen, MONSTA X, TWICE, and Jus2 were originally scheduled to perform during 'Music Bank in Dubai'. The broadcasting station has yet to release additional details on ticket refunds.

Also as a result of the spreading Coronavirus threat, tvN's travel variety series 'Cheap Tour' informed media outlets on February 28, "Due to the COVID19 situation, we will be halting filming temporarily. Currently, we have previously filmed episodes scheduled to air until March 16. Starting March 23, 'Cheap Tour' will take a break for broadcasts while observing the developments of the Coronavirus."

As of February 28, South Korea's government has issued a 'Severe' warning alert regarding the spread of COVID19. Furthermore, approximately 27 countries across the globe have decided to place a ban on visitors entering their country from South Korea. The total number of Coronavirus cases detected in South Korea as of February 28 amounts to 2,022 individuals, 90% from Korea's Daegu/Kyungbuk region. The death toll due to the Coronavirus outbreak in Korea remains 13, and 26 have been released from the hospital after confirming a full recovery.

