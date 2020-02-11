'The Romance's ONE, Kim Ji Suk, Yoo In Young & Kang Ha Na start writing web drama in preview videos

'The Romance' has revealed the first previews of the upcoming reality-variety show!



'Shall We Write Love? The Romance' will follow Kim Ji Suk, Yoo In Young, Kang Ha Na, and ONE as they get together to write a romantic web drama. In the clip above, Kang Ha Na and ONE talk about their characters' fashion and eating habits, and they get to know each other in the process.



In the clip below, Kim Ji Suk and Yoo In Young start writing their script, and the actor gives a call to his 'When the Camellia Blooms' co-star Gong Hyo Jin. The two tell the famous actress about their plot that involves a woman who lost her memory and a man who helps her remember again, and Gong Hyo Jin says frankly that it seems cliche.



'The Romance' premieres on JTBC on February 13 at 6:25PM KST.



