Jeon So Mi tops 'TMI News' list of idols younger than expected

Jeon So Mi topped the 'TMI News' list of idols who are actually younger than expected.



The February 5th episode of the show ranked the idols who are younger than they seem after revealing their list of idols who don't seem to age. At the top of the list is former IOI member Jeon So Mi, who is unexpectedly young despite her mature looks.



Others on the list include A Pink's Hayoung, MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa, NU'EST's Baekho, HyunA, John Park, and Super Junior's Kyuhyun.



Who else do you think should be on the list?



