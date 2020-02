Pentagon has released the performance version MV for "Dr. BeBe".

On February 17, Pentagon revealed the choreography-oriented MV for "Dr. BeBe", their latest title song from the album 'Universe: The Black Hall'. As the album name suggests, the dance and the lyrics for the song is like a cry for help, while Pentagon's fandom Universe will most likely be their saviors!

What do you think of "Dr. BeBe"s song and dance?